Is Huddersfield Town v QPR on TV? Channel, streaming details and form guide

After two defeats in four days prior to the March international break, the Terriers have won back-to-back games since Championship action rescued at the beginning of April.

Town sit third in the table with five games remaining and could close the gap on second-placed Bournemouth, if they drop points at home to Middlesbrough earlier in the day. And for those not in attendance, there are plenty of ways to watch the action unfold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is Huddersfield v QPR on TV?

The contest will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm, with the clash kicking off at 5.30pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, using a daily or monthly pass to the service. NOW TV provides passes for all Sky Sports channels without needing to enter a contract.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the match on the Sky Sports app, providing they sign in with a valid Sky iD on the latest version of the app.

PLAY-OFF AIMS: For Huddersfield Town. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Form guide

Huddersfield Town: WWLLDL; QPR: LLLLLW.

Latest odds