Is Hull City v Barnsley on TV? Channel, kick-off time and form guide

Hull have not won in their last five outings but have drawn their last two fixtures, picking up a point at Sheffield United and QPR.

Barnsley suffered an agonising defeat at Coventry City last weekend but they did secure their first win under Poya Asbaghi against QPR in their latest home contest.

How can I watch it?

For supporters not able to travel to the MKM Stadium, the fixture is available to watch on Sky Sports Football, via the Red Button.

The contest kicks off at 7.45pm, with coverage on the red button beginning at 7.40pm.

The fixture can also be watched on either of the clubs' iFollow services by purchasing a video match pass.

What happened last time?

LAST TIME OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter scored as Hull won 2-0 when the sides met in November. Picture: PA Wire.

Hull ended a run of five successive league defeats when they won 2-0 at Oakwell at the beginning of November.

George Honeyman put the Tigers ahead before Keane Lewis-Potter scored City's second. At the time, Barnsley were led into the game by caretaker coach Joseph Laumann.

Form guide