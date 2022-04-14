Is Hull City v Cardiff City on TV? Channel, streaming details and form guide

Shota Arveladze's side picked up a surprise victory last time out as they won 1-0 at play-off chasing Middlesbrough. Hull have not won at home since the end of January, when they recorded a 2-0 triumph over Swansea City.

The Bluebirds have won two of their last three games, beating Stoke City and Reading either side of losing the Welsh derby to Swansea.

Is Hull v Cardiff on TV?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Football, via the Red Button. Coverage starts at 2.55pm, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

Can I stream it?

Sky Sports Football customers can watch the fixture on the Sky Sports mobile app when signed in with a valid Sky iD. Midweek Championship games can also be streamed by NOW TV members with a monthly subscription.

Form guide

BACK IN ACTION: Hull City are aiming to win their first home game since the end of January. Picture: PA Wire.

Hull City: WLLWDL; QPR: WLWDWW.

Latest odds