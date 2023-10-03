Hull City boss Liam Rosenior will face a familiar foe when the Tigers take on Ipswich Town.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior will face a familiar foe when the Tigers take on Ipswich Town. image: George Wood/Getty Images

Rosenior counts the Tractor Boys among his former clubs, having spent the 2009/10 season on loan at Portman Road.

Over a decade on, the Tigers head coach is cultivating a reputation as one of the country’s most exciting young managers.

When Hull face Ipswich, he will be going head-to-head with another of the EFL’s up-and-coming managerial stars.

Kieran McKenna has done a stellar job at Portman Road, leading Ipswich back to the Championship and catapulting them into the second tier’s top two.

Hull, however, are not far behind in fifth.

Here is all the key information ahead of what looks set to be a mouthwatering clash.

When is Ipswich Town v Hull City?

The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm tonight (October 3).

Is Ipswich Town v Hull City on TV?

Although not listed as being shown on any Sky Sports channels, it will be available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.

How can I stream Ipswich Town v Hull City?