All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson

Is Ipswich Town v Hull City on TV? Channel and streaming details as Liam Rosenior prepares to face former club

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior will face a familiar foe when the Tigers take on Ipswich Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Hull City boss Liam Rosenior will face a familiar foe when the Tigers take on Ipswich Town. image: George Wood/Getty ImagesHull City boss Liam Rosenior will face a familiar foe when the Tigers take on Ipswich Town. image: George Wood/Getty Images
Hull City boss Liam Rosenior will face a familiar foe when the Tigers take on Ipswich Town. image: George Wood/Getty Images

Rosenior counts the Tractor Boys among his former clubs, having spent the 2009/10 season on loan at Portman Road.

Over a decade on, the Tigers head coach is cultivating a reputation as one of the country’s most exciting young managers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When Hull face Ipswich, he will be going head-to-head with another of the EFL’s up-and-coming managerial stars.

Most Popular

Kieran McKenna has done a stellar job at Portman Road, leading Ipswich back to the Championship and catapulting them into the second tier’s top two.

Hull, however, are not far behind in fifth.

Here is all the key information ahead of what looks set to be a mouthwatering clash.

When is Ipswich Town v Hull City?

The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm tonight (October 3).

Is Ipswich Town v Hull City on TV?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although not listed as being shown on any Sky Sports channels, it will be available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.

How can I stream Ipswich Town v Hull City?

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match by downloading the official Sky Sports app.

Related topics:Ipswich TownTigersHullEFLSky Sports