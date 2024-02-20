Is Ipswich Town v Rotherham United on TV? Channel and streaming information for clash at Portman Road
The Tractor Boys have taken to life back in the Championship like ducks to water, emerging as serious contenders for a second consecutive promotion. Rotherham, on the other hand, have endured a dismal campaign.
They sit rock-bottom of the Championship and few believe the Millers have the resources required for a great escape. However, a win at Portman Road could change attitudes.
If they are to defy the odds, they will have to be at their best against a dangerous Ipswich side. Kieran McKenna’s men have come out fighting after a slump and have won each of their last two games.
Here are all the key details ahead of Rotherham United’s clash with Ipswich Town.
When is Ipswich Town v Rotherham United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, February 20).
Is Ipswich Town v Rotherham United on TV?
No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.
How can I stream Ipswich Town v Rotherham United?
Video match passes can be purchased from the Rotherham United website.
Why is Ipswich Town v Rotherham United taking place on a Tuesday night?
The game had initially been scheduled to take place on January 27. However, it was moved due to Ipswich’s progress in the FA Cup.