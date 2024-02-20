All Sections
Is Ipswich Town v Rotherham United on TV? Channel and streaming information for clash at Portman Road

Rotherham United will be hoping to pull off a shock against Ipswich Town.
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT

The Tractor Boys have taken to life back in the Championship like ducks to water, emerging as serious contenders for a second consecutive promotion. Rotherham, on the other hand, have endured a dismal campaign.

They sit rock-bottom of the Championship and few believe the Millers have the resources required for a great escape. However, a win at Portman Road could change attitudes.

If they are to defy the odds, they will have to be at their best against a dangerous Ipswich side. Kieran McKenna’s men have come out fighting after a slump and have won each of their last two games.

Ipswich Town are set to host Rotherham United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty ImagesIpswich Town are set to host Rotherham United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Here are all the key details ahead of Rotherham United’s clash with Ipswich Town.

When is Ipswich Town v Rotherham United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, February 20).

Is Ipswich Town v Rotherham United on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.

How can I stream Ipswich Town v Rotherham United?

Video match passes can be purchased from the Rotherham United website.

Why is Ipswich Town v Rotherham United taking place on a Tuesday night?

The game had initially been scheduled to take place on January 27. However, it was moved due to Ipswich’s progress in the FA Cup.

