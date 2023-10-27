Is Leeds United v Huddersfield Town on TV? All the key pre-match details ahead of Yorkshire derby

Two Yorkshire sides looking to put midweek disappointments behind them clash this weekend.

Leeds United and Huddersfield Town both suffered losses through the week, with the latter falling to a particularly dismal defeat.

The Terriers were torn apart by Cardiff City on home turf, as the Bluebirds cruised to a 4-0 victory.

Leeds’ loss was not quite as severe but Patrick Bamford’s penalty miss in the 1-0 defeat to Stoke City left a sour taste.

However, focus will now be firmly fixed on the weekend as Elland Road prepares to play host to a Yorkshire derby.

There have been some memorable battles between Leeds and Huddersfield, although the clubs have not met since before the first Covid-19 lockdown.

March 7, 2020, was the date of their last encounter and Leeds came out on top courtesy of strikes from Luke Ayling and Bamford.

Here are all the key details ahead of the renewal of a fierce rivalry.

When is Leeds United v Huddersfield Town?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm tomorrow (Saturday, October 28).

Why has Leeds United v Huddersfield Town been brought forward?

The fixture’s kick-off time was brought forward following a request from West Yorkshire Police.

Is Leeds United v Huddersfield Town on TV?

No, the match has not been selected for live TV broadcast.

Can I stream Leeds United v Huddersfield Town?

The match will be unavailable to stream as it has not been selected for TV coverage. Live commentary, however, will be available on BBC Radio Leeds.

Is there any team news?

Whites defender Junior Firpo is back in training and fellow defender Djed Spence has entered the last stage of his rehabilitation.