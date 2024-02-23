Is Leeds United v Leicester City on TV? Channel details, team news and how to stream
Leicester have been the pace-setters in the second tier this season, dominating and building a healthy lead at the top of the table. However, Leeds are currently the division’s form team.
Daniel Farke’s side could close the gap between themselves and Leicester to six points with a win, while a victory would also dent the automatic promotion hopes of Ipswich Town and Southampton.
Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between Leeds United and Leicester City.
When is Leeds United v Leicester City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, February 23).
Is Leeds United v Leicester City on TV?
The match has been selected for live TV coverage, hence why it is taking place on a Friday night. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Leeds United v Leicester City?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.
Is there any team news?
The game may come too soon for Pascal Struijk and Sam Byram, who are still working towards full fitness after injuries. Loanee winger Jaidon Anthony, however, is back in contention having missed the trip to Plymouth Argyle for personal reasons. Patrick Bamford remains a doubt so Joel Piroe could be handed another start.