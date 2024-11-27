Is Leeds United v Luton Town on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Elland Road showdown

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:24 BST
Leeds United are set to host Luton Town under the lights at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side lifted themselves to the Championship summit at the weekend, defeating Swansea City 4-3 in a hectic encounter.

However, their time at the top of the tree was short-lived as Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland have all since leapfrogged the Whites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A win over Luton could send Leeds to the top of the pile and they will be heavily favoured against the struggling Hatters.

Leeds United are set to host Luton Town under the lights at Elland Road.Leeds United are set to host Luton Town under the lights at Elland Road.
Leeds United are set to host Luton Town under the lights at Elland Road. | George Wood/Getty Images

Luton were relegated from the Premier League last season and have found life back in the second tier tough, immediately sinking down to the bottom half of the table.

Here are the key TV and streaming details ahead of the clash between Leeds and Luton at Elland Road.

When is Leeds United v Luton Town?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, November 27).

Is Leeds United v Luton Town on TV?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yes - the match will be shown live on the Sky Sports+ channel. It has landed top billing on the channel, therefore does not need to be selected as an alternative broadcast.

How can I stream Leeds United v Luton Town?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.

Related topics:Luton Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice