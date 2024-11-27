Is Leeds United v Luton Town on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Elland Road showdown
Daniel Farke’s side lifted themselves to the Championship summit at the weekend, defeating Swansea City 4-3 in a hectic encounter.
However, their time at the top of the tree was short-lived as Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland have all since leapfrogged the Whites.
A win over Luton could send Leeds to the top of the pile and they will be heavily favoured against the struggling Hatters.
Luton were relegated from the Premier League last season and have found life back in the second tier tough, immediately sinking down to the bottom half of the table.
Here are the key TV and streaming details ahead of the clash between Leeds and Luton at Elland Road.
When is Leeds United v Luton Town?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, November 27).
Is Leeds United v Luton Town on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown live on the Sky Sports+ channel. It has landed top billing on the channel, therefore does not need to be selected as an alternative broadcast.
How can I stream Leeds United v Luton Town?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.