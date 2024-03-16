Is Leeds United v Millwall on TV? Channel and streaming information for Championship clash
A win for Ipswich Town against Sheffield Wednesday today (March 16) could push Leeds out of the top two, with the Championship promotion race still proving fascinatingly tense.
However, victory for the Whites could move Daniel Farke’s side back into an automatic promotion place. Millwall are languishing in 16th place but are unlikely to roll over, particularly now Lions hero Heil Harris is back at the helm.
The two sides last met in September, when Leeds put on a stylish display to secure a 3-0 win at The Den. Joel Piroe bagged a brace and Georginio Rutter also weighed in.
Here are all the key details ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Millwall.
When is Leeds United v Millwall?
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm on Sunday, March 17.
Is Leeds United v Millwall on TV?
Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Leeds United v Millwall?
The match will be available to stream on the Sky Sports app, as well as on NOW TV.