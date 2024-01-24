The Whites have won each of their last four games, restoring confidence among the Elland Road faithful after back-to-back defeats to Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.

They left it late in their last outing but Joel Piroe’s penalty sealed victory for the Whites against Preston at the weekend.

Daniel Farke will be coming up against his former club when Leeds host Norwich, having led the Canaries between 2017 and 2021. He tasted promotion from the Championship twice with Norwich and is targeting his first with Leeds this season.

Here are all the key details ahead of Leeds’ clash with Norwich.

When is Leeds United v Norwich City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (January 24).

Is Leeds United v Norwich City on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.

Why is Leeds United v Norwich City taking place on a Wednesday night?

The game had initially been scheduled for Saturday, January 27, but progression in the FA Cup for both clubs meant it had to be moved. The Whites will instead host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday.

How can I stream Leeds United v Norwich City?