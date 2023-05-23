The match is of tremendous importance to the Whites, with a win necessary just for a chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship. However, they will face a stern test against a club they have lost to in each of their last three meetings.
Leeds’ last win against Tottenham came over two years ago, when goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo secured three Premier League points for the Whites. The two sides last met in November 2022, when Spurs emerged as 4-3 winners following an action-packed 90 minutes.
Elland Road will be packed for the occasion but fans without a ticket will also be keen to follow the action. Here are all the streaming details supporters might need ahead of the game.
When is Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur?
The match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday, May 28. As it is the final day of the Premier League season, all matches will kick off at the same time.
What channel is Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur on?
The match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage will begin at 3.30pm ahead of kick-off at 4.30pm.
How can I stream Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur?
BT Sport customers can stream the match via the BT Sport website and the official mobile app.