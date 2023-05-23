Leeds United’s 2022/23 season is set to come to a close with a final-day showdown against Tottenham Hotspur.

The match is of tremendous importance to the Whites, with a win necessary just for a chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship. However, they will face a stern test against a club they have lost to in each of their last three meetings.

Elland Road will be packed for the occasion but fans without a ticket will also be keen to follow the action. Here are all the streaming details supporters might need ahead of the game.

Leeds United are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

When is Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday, May 28. As it is the final day of the Premier League season, all matches will kick off at the same time.

What channel is Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur on?

The match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage will begin at 3.30pm ahead of kick-off at 4.30pm.

How can I stream Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur?