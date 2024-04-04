Is Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Premier League clash at Anfield
Chris Wilder’s side remain embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival, one they are currently losing. They are propping up the table, sat rock-bottom on a points tally of 15.
However, the Blades still have nine games left to play and their fate is not yet sealed. A trip to Anfield awaits and although they will be considered underdogs, Sheffield United will be hoping to pull off a shock.
Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Liverpool.
When is Liverpool v Sheffield United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm tonight (Thursday, April 4).
Is Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV?
Yes the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on TNT Sports 2 and coverage will commence at 6:30pm.
How can I stream Liverpool v Sheffield United?
Fans can stream via the Discovery Plus app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.
