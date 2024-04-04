Chris Wilder’s side remain embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival, one they are currently losing. They are propping up the table, sat rock-bottom on a points tally of 15.

However, the Blades still have nine games left to play and their fate is not yet sealed. A trip to Anfield awaits and although they will be considered underdogs, Sheffield United will be hoping to pull off a shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Liverpool.

Sheffield United are set to lock horns with Liverpool. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

When is Liverpool v Sheffield United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm tonight (Thursday, April 4).

Is Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV?

Yes the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on TNT Sports 2 and coverage will commence at 6:30pm.

How can I stream Liverpool v Sheffield United?