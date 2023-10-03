Middlesbrough will be hoping to pick up a third consecutive league win when they face Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough are preparing to host Cardiff City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Michael Carrick’s side bounced back from a dismal run of results to see off Southampton and Watford, with those wins sandwiching a Carabao Cup victory over Bradford City.

However, the table does not yet make for pleasant viewing for Middlesbrough fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A win over Cardiff would certainly make it look better, although the Bluebirds have impressed early on and currently sit sixth.

Here is all the key information ahead of the clash.

When is Cardiff City v Middlesbrough?

The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm tonight (October 3).

Is Cardiff City v Middlesbrough on TV?

Fans can watch the action unfold via the Sky Sports red button. Tonight’s featured match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football is the meeting between Stoke City and Southampton.

How can I stream Cardiff City v Middlesbrough?

The match can be streamed live via the Sky Sports app.

Is there any team news?

Middlesbrough will be without loanee Lewis O’Brien, who picked up an ankle problem during the win over Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro boss Michael Carrick said: “We’re still waiting on scan results at the moment, although it’s not looking too promising.

“Lewis has come in and done fantastically well for us, playing in different positions. He’s integrated into the group really quickly, and he’s a really good footballer.