Is Middlesbrough v Cardiff City on TV? Channel, streaming details, kick-off time and team news
Michael Carrick’s side bounced back from a dismal run of results to see off Southampton and Watford, with those wins sandwiching a Carabao Cup victory over Bradford City.
However, the table does not yet make for pleasant viewing for Middlesbrough fans.
A win over Cardiff would certainly make it look better, although the Bluebirds have impressed early on and currently sit sixth.
Here is all the key information ahead of the clash.
When is Cardiff City v Middlesbrough?
The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm tonight (October 3).
Is Cardiff City v Middlesbrough on TV?
Fans can watch the action unfold via the Sky Sports red button. Tonight’s featured match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football is the meeting between Stoke City and Southampton.
How can I stream Cardiff City v Middlesbrough?
The match can be streamed live via the Sky Sports app.
Is there any team news?
Middlesbrough will be without loanee Lewis O’Brien, who picked up an ankle problem during the win over Watford.
Boro boss Michael Carrick said: “We’re still waiting on scan results at the moment, although it’s not looking too promising.
“Lewis has come in and done fantastically well for us, playing in different positions. He’s integrated into the group really quickly, and he’s a really good footballer.
“Of course, it’s a blow for us, but that’s why we have a squad. As tough as it is on Lewis, the nature of the beast is that we’ve got a got for that reason. Players do have setbacks."