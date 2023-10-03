All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down

Is Middlesbrough v Cardiff City on TV? Channel, streaming details, kick-off time and team news

Middlesbrough will be hoping to pick up a third consecutive league win when they face Cardiff City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
Middlesbrough are preparing to host Cardiff City. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesMiddlesbrough are preparing to host Cardiff City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Middlesbrough are preparing to host Cardiff City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Michael Carrick’s side bounced back from a dismal run of results to see off Southampton and Watford, with those wins sandwiching a Carabao Cup victory over Bradford City.

However, the table does not yet make for pleasant viewing for Middlesbrough fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A win over Cardiff would certainly make it look better, although the Bluebirds have impressed early on and currently sit sixth.

Most Popular

Here is all the key information ahead of the clash.

When is Cardiff City v Middlesbrough?

The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm tonight (October 3).

Is Cardiff City v Middlesbrough on TV?

Fans can watch the action unfold via the Sky Sports red button. Tonight’s featured match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football is the meeting between Stoke City and Southampton.

How can I stream Cardiff City v Middlesbrough?

The match can be streamed live via the Sky Sports app.

Is there any team news?

Middlesbrough will be without loanee Lewis O’Brien, who picked up an ankle problem during the win over Watford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boro boss Michael Carrick said: “We’re still waiting on scan results at the moment, although it’s not looking too promising.

“Lewis has come in and done fantastically well for us, playing in different positions. He’s integrated into the group really quickly, and he’s a really good footballer.

“Of course, it’s a blow for us, but that’s why we have a squad. As tough as it is on Lewis, the nature of the beast is that we’ve got a got for that reason. Players do have setbacks."

Related topics:Cardiff CityMiddlesbroughWatfordSouthamptonBradford CityCardiff