Is Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Both sides are vying for a top-six spot with the Terriers sat third ahead of Monday's meeting while Boro are seventh but are two points behind Sheffield United in sixth with a game in hand.

The race for the play-offs looks set to go down to the wire and the result of Monday's fixture could go a long to deciding the respective fates of both sides.

Is it on TV?

The contest will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 12.15pm, with the clash kicking off at 12.30pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, using a daily or monthly pass to the service. NOW TV provides passes for all Sky Sports channels without needing to enter a contract.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the match on the Sky Sports app, providing they sign in with a valid Sky iD on the latest version of the app.

LAST TIME OUT: Middlesbrough emerged as 2-1 victors at the John Smith's Stadium in November. Picture: Getty Images.

Team news

Middlesbrough will be without suspended midfielder Matt Crooks after he received his 15th yellow card of the season in the Good Friday stalemate at Bournemouth and will sit out Boro’s next three games.

Australia international Riley McGree could get the nod to replace Crooks, with Martin Payero working his way to fitness after suffering an ankle injury.

Boro boss Chris Wilder sprang a surprise by changing his goalkeeper at Bournemouth, and Luke Daniels could keep the number one spot from Joe Lumley after his clean sheet on the south coast.

Huddersfield will assess the extent of Danny Ward’s injury after the striker was withdrawn during the interval of Friday’s 2-2 home draw with QPR. Top-scorer Ward was replaced by Duane Holmes at the break, but Terriers boss Carlos Corberan has other attacking options at his disposal.

Josh Koroma or Jordan Rhodes could also feature for a Huddersfield side who celebrated captain Jonathan Hogg’s 300th appearance for the club against QPR.