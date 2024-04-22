Is Middlesbrough v Leeds United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship clash at the Riverside
Middlesbrough’s race appears to be run, with the play-offs now unlikely for Michael Carrick’s side. Leeds, on the other hand, are still in the mix and targeting automatic promotion back to the Premier League.
The Whites have stumbled in recent weeks, dropping into third having failed to win any of their last three league games. Leicester City now sit top of the table, with Ipswich Town hot on their heels in second.
A win at the Riverside would propel Leeds back into the top two, although Leicester and Ipswich would each have a game in hand on Daniel Farke’s men. Leicester picked up three points at the weekend, firmly putting the pressure on Leeds ahead of their Monday night showdown.
Here are all the key details ahead of Leeds United’s trip to Middlesbrough.
When is Middlesbrough v Leeds United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Monday, April 22).
Is Middlesbrough v Leeds United on TV?
Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Middlesbrough v Leeds United?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.
