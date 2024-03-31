Michael Carrick’s side sit 10th in the Championship table, comfortably clear of the relegation zone but frustratingly distant from the top six. Wednesday, on the other hand, are embroiled in a battle for survival near the bottom.

The Owls have accumulated 39 points, most of which have been collected since Danny Rohl was appointed to replace Xisco Munoz. Wednesday occupy 23rd place but are level on points with 21st-placed Birmingham City.

Here are all the key details as the two sides prepare to meet at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough are set to host Sheffield Wednesday. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

When is Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm on Monday, April 1.

Is Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Stoke City’s clash with Huddersfield Town has been chosen as the 3pm fixture to be covered.

How can I stream Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday?