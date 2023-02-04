Is Nottingham Forest v Leeds United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Leeds United head to Nottingham Forest looking for their first win in the Premier League since beating Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 5.

The Whites have drawn three and lost two of their league post World Cup, but in recent weeks have beaten Cardiff City in a third-round FA Cup replay before victory over League One Accrington Stanley in the competition last weekend.

Both Leeds and Forest enjoyed strong transfer windows, with Jesse Marsch drafting Max Wober, Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie into his side while young centre-back Diogo Monteiro has joined the club but is not expected to have an immediate impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest signed six players during the January window, with Jonjo Shelvey, Felipe and three-times Champions League winner Keylor Navas joining on deadline day. On Thursday, Steve Cooper added a seventh new arrival since the turn of the year in the shape of free agent Andre Ayew.

Leeds United head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Leeds’ top scorer Rodrigo is set to miss the next two months after ankle surgery. The Spain international has been an influential figure throughout Jesse Marsch's near year-long tenure as coach but he damaged the bone and ligament playing as a substitute at Accrington on Saturday, and has undergone what has been described as "minor surgery".

Forest could be without up to 11 players with Morgan Gibbs-White picking up an injury last weekend while Jesse Lingard’s availability is unclear after he was injured in the warm-up during the midweek visit to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game on Sunday afternoon, with coverage starting at 1pm ahead of the 2pm kick off at the City Ground.

Is there a stream?

The game will be available Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key Stats

Nottingham Forest (13) v Leeds (15)

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Nottingham Forest L D W W D; Leeds L D D L D

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorers (all competitions): Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forestt) 6; Rodrigo (Leeds) 12

Match odds: H 8-5 D 12-5 A 13-8