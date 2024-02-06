The Whites were on their way to the fifth round when Jaidon Anthony opened the scoring against the Pilgrims, but Adam Randell struck to force a second fixture.

It is a game scheduled in the midst of a busy period for Leeds, who will be heading back to Plymouth on February 17 for a Championship encounter. Before their second trip to Home Park, they will host Rotherham United and visit Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, for now, Daniel Farke’s side must focus solely on getting past the Pilgrims and into the next round of the FA Cup. The winner of the tie will have an away day at a Premier League stadium, against either Aston Villa or Chelsea.

Leeds United were held by Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Here are all the key details ahead of Plymouth Argyle’s clash with Leeds United.

When is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, February 6).

Is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on BBC One.

How can I stream Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United?