Is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United on TV? Channel and streaming details for FA Cup replay at Home Park
The Whites were on their way to the fifth round when Jaidon Anthony opened the scoring against the Pilgrims, but Adam Randell struck to force a second fixture.
It is a game scheduled in the midst of a busy period for Leeds, who will be heading back to Plymouth on February 17 for a Championship encounter. Before their second trip to Home Park, they will host Rotherham United and visit Swansea City.
However, for now, Daniel Farke’s side must focus solely on getting past the Pilgrims and into the next round of the FA Cup. The winner of the tie will have an away day at a Premier League stadium, against either Aston Villa or Chelsea.
Here are all the key details ahead of Plymouth Argyle’s clash with Leeds United.
When is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, February 6).
Is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown live on BBC One.
How can I stream Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United?
Fans can stream via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website. There will also be live commentary available on BBC Radio Leeds for UK listeners only.