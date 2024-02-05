The midfielder/defender missed Monday's training session with illness and has not definitively been ruled out of the trip to Home Park, but his involvement is in question.

With deadline-day signing Connor Roberts ineligible because he was not signed in time to play in the original game, Daniel Farke's right-back options will be limited as he looks to freshen the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sadly there's a major doubt about Jamie Shackleton with illness, we have 24 hours still but it was not possible for him to train today," said manager Farke.

DECISIONS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"All the other players came through the last game without any injuries or knocks."

Shackleton is out of contract at the end of the season but Farke is keen to keep him at Elland Road.

Asked what his best role was, he replied: "He's best in a Leeds United shirt, that's for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a player I really like and rate especially because he's so flexible and can play different positions. He's played a lot in central midfield positions and in recent months whenever we've needed him he's played at right-back and also left-back, I can remember one top performance at left-back and a major role in the away win at Ipswich.

"Jamie's a player who always gives 100 per cent and identifies with Leeds United. he's been with this club several years and you always want such a player who is perhaps not always in the spotlight but works really hard and is always reliable wherever and whenever you need him with a solid performance.

"We will look after Jamie, that's for sure."

Farke has promised the same approach for the replay as for the 1-1 draw at Elland Road – to not take any risks with the fitness of players, but to pick a team to win.

The tie will be decided on the night, be it over 90 minutes, extra time of penalties.