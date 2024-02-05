Jamie Shackleton is Leeds United FA Cup doubt as Whites look to set up trip to Premier League ground
The midfielder/defender missed Monday's training session with illness and has not definitively been ruled out of the trip to Home Park, but his involvement is in question.
With deadline-day signing Connor Roberts ineligible because he was not signed in time to play in the original game, Daniel Farke's right-back options will be limited as he looks to freshen the side.
"Sadly there's a major doubt about Jamie Shackleton with illness, we have 24 hours still but it was not possible for him to train today," said manager Farke.
"All the other players came through the last game without any injuries or knocks."
Shackleton is out of contract at the end of the season but Farke is keen to keep him at Elland Road.
Asked what his best role was, he replied: "He's best in a Leeds United shirt, that's for sure.
"He's a player I really like and rate especially because he's so flexible and can play different positions. He's played a lot in central midfield positions and in recent months whenever we've needed him he's played at right-back and also left-back, I can remember one top performance at left-back and a major role in the away win at Ipswich.
"Jamie's a player who always gives 100 per cent and identifies with Leeds United. he's been with this club several years and you always want such a player who is perhaps not always in the spotlight but works really hard and is always reliable wherever and whenever you need him with a solid performance.
"We will look after Jamie, that's for sure."
Farke has promised the same approach for the replay as for the 1-1 draw at Elland Road – to not take any risks with the fitness of players, but to pick a team to win.
The tie will be decided on the night, be it over 90 minutes, extra time of penalties.
The winners will be away to Chelsea or Aston Villa in the midweek fifth round, at the end of February. The Premier League sides meet at Villa Park on Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.