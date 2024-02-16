When the Whites hosted the Pilgrims at Elland Road in November, it was the first meeting between the sides since 2007. Three months on and both clubs could be forgiven for being sick of the sight of each other.

Since their November reunion, the clubs have locked horns twice in the FA Cup. Plymouth held Leeds to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road before Daniel Farke’s side emerged victorious in the replay at Home Park,

Leeds must now make the journey again as they look to maintain the momentum they have generated in their hunt for promotion. A midweek thumping of Swansea City pushed Leeds into an automatic promotion slot but Southampton and Ipswich Town are both hot on their heels.

Leeds United are set to lock horns with Plymouth Argyle for the fourth time this season. Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Here are all the key details ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

When is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm tomorrow (Saturday, February 17).

Is Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

Is there any team news?