Preston North End and Huddersfield Town are set to lock horns at Deepdale.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:03 BST

Huddersfield moved out of the Championship relegation zone at the weekend, boosting their survival hopes with a 1-0 win over Millwall. However, they still sit just one point above the bottom three.

Preston, meanwhile, are outside contenders for the play-offs. The Lilywhites occupy 10th spot, seven points adrift of sixth-placed Norwich City.

When is Preston North End v Huddersfield Town?

Huddersfield Town are preparing to face Preston North End at Deepdale. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Huddersfield Town are preparing to face Preston North End at Deepdale. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, April 9).

Is Preston North End v Huddersfield Town on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live coverage. It will be available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.

How can I stream Preston North End v Huddersfield Town?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with a monthly subscription.

