Is Preston North End v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship fixture
Huddersfield moved out of the Championship relegation zone at the weekend, boosting their survival hopes with a 1-0 win over Millwall. However, they still sit just one point above the bottom three.
Preston, meanwhile, are outside contenders for the play-offs. The Lilywhites occupy 10th spot, seven points adrift of sixth-placed Norwich City.
When is Preston North End v Huddersfield Town?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, April 9).
Is Preston North End v Huddersfield Town on TV?
Yes - the match has been selected for live coverage. It will be available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.
How can I stream Preston North End v Huddersfield Town?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with a monthly subscription.
