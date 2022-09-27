Is Republic of Ireland v Armenia and Ukraine v Scotland on TV tonight? Channel, streaming details and team news

If Scotland avoid defeat against Ukraine in Poland they will top Group 1 of League B while Ireland need to avoid defeat against Armenia to prevent them from finishing bottom of the group.

Ahead of a big night for both nations, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Are the games on TV?

Both matches will be broadcast by Premier Sports, with kick-offs scheduled for 7.45pm.

Scotland are on Premier Sports 1 while Ireland are on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports subscribers can also stream the action through the platform’s online service Premier Player.

Team news

Scotland skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September’s triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.

A virus in the camp has also affected strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams although the latter took part in a media conference and said he felt “great” ahead of the game.