Is Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers on TV? Channel, streaming details and form guide

Experienced defender Sean Morrison has joined until the end of the current season after leaving Cardiff City while teenage defender Leo Hjelde has on loan from Leeds United for the remainder of the Championship campaign.
The Millers are one point and one place above the bottom three as manager Matt Taylor seeks a vital win his side’s battle against relegation. Ahead of the game, here’s how to keep up with the action from home.
Is it on TV?
The game will be on Sky Sports Football on Saturday with coverage beginning at 12pm for the 12.30pm kick-off.
Is there a stream?
The game will be available Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.
Form guide
Rotherham United LLLDLL; Blackburn WWLLLW