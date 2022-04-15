Is Rotherham United v Ipswich Town on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Millers have dropped out of the automatic promotion places but do have a game in hand over second-placed MK Dons, who sit three points ahead of them.

Paul Warne's side have picked up just four points from the last 18 on offer and have been beaten in their last three league outings. Ipswich have lost just one of their last six games but have only won twice in that time.

Is it on TV?

The contest will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 12.25pm, with the clash kicking off at 12.30pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, using a daily or monthly pass to the service. NOW TV provides passes for all Sky Sports channels without needing to enter a contract.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the match on the Sky Sports app, providing they sign in with a valid Sky iD on the latest version of the app.

DECISIVE AFTERNOON: For Rotherham United at Ipswich Town on Saturday. Picture: PA Wire.

Team news

Jordi Osei-Tutu returned to training on Friday after scans on a foot injury came back clear, while Ben Wiles is also fit following recent knee trouble.

Will Grigg (hamstring) remains out for the season, while Angus MacDonald serves the final match of a three-game ban.

Ipswich could have Kane Vincent-Young available. The defender has returned to training this week after a recent injury and is due to be in the squad in South Yorkshire.