Is Rotherham United v Leeds United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Rotherham United and Leeds United are set to collide under the lights in South Yorkshire.

Rotherham United are preparing to host Leeds United under the lights. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The managerless Millers are preparing for a stern test against the high-flying Whites, who sit third in the Championship table.

There is always pride on the line in a Yorkshire derby but a victory would be a vital lift for the Millers, who currently sit in the second tier’s relegation zone.

Leeds, on the other hand, could close the gap between themselves and pace-setters Leicester and Ipswich Town with a win.

Here are all the key details ahead of the game.

When is Rotherham United v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm today (Friday, November 24).

Is Rotherham United v Leeds United on TV?

Yes – the match has been chosen for live coverage by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Rotherham United v Leeds United?

The match can be streamed via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

Is there any team news?

Rotherham’s backline has been boosted by the returns of Daniel Ayala and Grant Hall, while Jamie Lindsay is available for the first time this season.

Midfielders Sam Clucas and Cafu will be absent due to injury.