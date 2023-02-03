Is Rotherham United v Sheffield United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

James McAtee could feature for Sheffield United against Rotherham United despite picking up an ankle injury in last weekend’s dramatic FA Cup tie against Wrexham.

The Manchester City loanee collided with Oli McBurnie with just over a minute gone during the celebrations for the Blades’ opening goal in the 3-3 draw in North Wales last weekend.

"I think he will be all right," revealed Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom on Thursday. "He's trained today [Thursday] although we have looked after him a little bit. He has come through it fine, so I am expecting him to be doing everything with us tomorrow [Friday]."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Jebbison will serve the first of his three-game suspension after being sent off for an off-the-ball incident against Wrexham. Sheffield United had considered an appeal to the red card but Heckingbottom explained: "We decided not to. We need conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. We can't find that. It's a tough one for me to take because he was having an impact in the games and we have not got him for three games now. I could have done with him."

Rotherham United host Sheffield United in a South Yorkshire derby on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Ciaran Clark and John Fleck are progressing from their injuries but won’t feature against Rotherham who were dealt a blow this week with the news January signing Sean Morrison would be out of for the season.

"He’s going for surgery on Saturday, he’s got a severe tear to his quad and he’ll go under knife, the outcome being he’ll be out for the rest of the season,” said Millers boss MAtt Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First thoughts are for the player on the back of the 18 months he had out of the game with a cruciate injury. We expected some sort of kickback in terms of his body resisting playing and training again, he’d got through those two games fantastically well, so to do it in the manner he did, striking the ball with his left foot in training – certainly luck wasn’t on our side.”

Ahead of the game, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the derby action.

Is it on TV?

The game will be available on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 12.25pm, five minutes before kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a stream?

Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button. The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.

Form guide