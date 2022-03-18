Is Sheffield United v Barnsley on TV? Channel, kick-off time and form guide

The South Yorkshire rivals could both be heading out of the second tier this season with the Tykes aiming to avoid relegation while the Blades are targeting an immediate return to the Premier League.

Saturday's contest kicks off at at 12.30pm.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports customers can watch the fixture on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the game live on the Sky Sports app if they are signed in with a valid online Sky ID.

The game can be streamed on NOW TV but only for customers with a monthly subscription to the service. Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting Derby County v Coventry City on its main service.

What happened last time?

Two goals from Lys Mousset set Sheffield United on their way to a 3-2 derby win at Oakwell, despite a late fightback from Barnsley, when the sides met in October.

Frenchman Mousset fired the Blades ahead in the 51st minute and added a second two minutes later. When Ben Osborn made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute there looked to be no way back for the home side.

But Devante Cole pulled a goal back in the 78th minute and fellow substitute Leya Iseka grabbed a second four minutes later to leave the Blades sweating before they closed out the win.

Form guide