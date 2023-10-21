Is Sheffield United v Manchester United on TV? Channel, streaming details and match status amid Storm Babet
Extreme weather has battered South Yorkshire ahead of the game, although the Blades will be hoping to weather the storm when the heavily-favoured Red Devils arrive.
Manchester United’s start to the season has been patchy at best, although the club have fared considerably better than Sheffield United.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men prop up the Premier League table, still winless after eight games.
Under the lights and on home turf, the Blades will be hoping to kickstart their campaign against Erik ten Hag’s men.
Here is all the key information ahead of the fixture.
Is Sheffield United v Manchester United going ahead?
Although weather forced the postponement of Rotherham United’s Friday night fixture, Sheffield United’s match appears to have survived.
There has been no mention of a pitch inspection or cancellation across the social media feeds of either club.
When is Sheffield United v Manchester United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Saturday, October 21).
Is Sheffield United v Manchester United on TV?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Can I stream Sheffield United v Manchester United?
Subscribers can stream via the Sky Sports app, or via NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.