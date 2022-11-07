Is Sheffield United v Rotherham United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The two midfielders on loan from Manchester City missed Saturday's 5-2 win over Burnley through injury. Wing-backs Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle are both back in training but having been out for so long, neither will be back until after the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United will be short on goalscoring and defensive options when they make the short trip to a free-scoring Sheffield United side on Tuesday.

The Millers lost forwards Conor Washington and Georgie Kelly to injury within five minutes of each other in the 2-1 defeat to Norwich City at the weekend.

Defender Grant Hall also limped off 10 minutes into the second half. It makes Tuesday’s Championship trip to Bramall Lane to face a Sheffield United side that just put five past promotion rivals Burnley, all the more daunting.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button on Tuesday evening. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

