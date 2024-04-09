Danny Rohl’s side gave their hopes of Championship survival a significant boost at the weekend, claiming a 2-0 win away at Queens Park Rangers. However, a win for Huddersfield Town against Millwall ensured the Owls remained in the bottom three.

They have another opportunity to climb the league back on home turf, when Norwich visit S6. The game is also crucial for the Canaries, who occupy the final play-off spot in sixth place.

Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Norwich City.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Norwich City at Hillsborough. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, April 9.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on TV?

Yes – the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City?