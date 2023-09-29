Amid the drama surrounding Sheffield Wednesday, it is easy to forget the Owls have football to play.

Xisco Munoz's men are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, holding the unwanted tag of the division’s only winless side.

However, they could climb away from the foot of the table this evening (September 29) when Sunderland visit South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have showed plenty of promise early on in the season, picking up 13 points from their opening eight games.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Sunderland. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

A win over Sunderland could potentially ease some of the tension in S6, where owner Dejphon Chansiri has caused a stir with a lengthy club statement issued this morning.

Here is all the key information ahead of Wednesday’s next challenge.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?

The fixture takes place tonight (September 29) and kicks off at 8pm. Team news will be released at 7pm.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans without a ticket will be able to watch the action unfold on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7:30pm.

Can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?