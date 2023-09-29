Is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship clash
Xisco Munoz's men are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, holding the unwanted tag of the division’s only winless side.
However, they could climb away from the foot of the table this evening (September 29) when Sunderland visit South Yorkshire.
The Black Cats have showed plenty of promise early on in the season, picking up 13 points from their opening eight games.
A win over Sunderland could potentially ease some of the tension in S6, where owner Dejphon Chansiri has caused a stir with a lengthy club statement issued this morning.
Here is all the key information ahead of Wednesday’s next challenge.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?
The fixture takes place tonight (September 29) and kicks off at 8pm. Team news will be released at 7pm.
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on TV?
Fans without a ticket will be able to watch the action unfold on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7:30pm.
Can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?
Fans with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to stream the match via the official Sky Sports app.