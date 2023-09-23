Hull City are preparing for a trip to Stoke City.

The Tigers have been among the second tier’s most impressive Championship sides this season, losing just one of their opening seven league games.

However, they lacked conviction in the final third against 10-man Leeds United in midweek.

The beauty of the second tier is that an opportunity to bounce back nearly always comes around quickly.

Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

For Hull, a trip to Stoke is their first opportunity to show a sharpened clinical edge in front of goal.

Below is all the key information ahead of Hull’s next Championship test.

When is Stoke City v Hull City?

The two sides will meet on Sunday, September 24. The action will get underway at 12pm.

How can I watch Stoke City v Hull City on TV?

Those with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch the action unfold on Sky Sports Football. Coverage will begin at 11:30am.

Can I stream Stoke City v Hull City?

The match will be available to stream via the Sky Sports app.

Is there any team news?

Hull will have to cope without defender Lewie Coyle, who has been ruled out of the fixture by a facial injury.