Is Sunderland v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Huddersfield Town look to put more distance between themselves and the Championship relegation zone with a tricky looking trip to Sunderland on Wednesday night.

Darren Moore’s side have a cushion of three points on the bottom three, following their 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday and after QPR beat Stoke on Tuesday night to close the gap.

Moore has overseen just one win in 10 games since succeeding Neil Warnock in September.

When is Sunderland v Huddersfield Town?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore and Huddersfield Town are looking to end a five-match winless run in the Championship at Sunderland tonight (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm today (Wednesday, November 29).

Is the match on live television?

Yes – the match is behind the red button on Sky Sports Football, with the broadcast starting at 7.40pm.

How can I stream Sunderland v Huddersfield Town?

The match can be streamed via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.