Is Sunderland v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news
Darren Moore’s side have a cushion of three points on the bottom three, following their 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday and after QPR beat Stoke on Tuesday night to close the gap.
Moore has overseen just one win in 10 games since succeeding Neil Warnock in September.
When is Sunderland v Huddersfield Town?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm today (Wednesday, November 29).
Is the match on live television?
Yes – the match is behind the red button on Sky Sports Football, with the broadcast starting at 7.40pm.
How can I stream Sunderland v Huddersfield Town?
The match can be streamed via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.
