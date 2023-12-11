Is Sunderland v Leeds United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship fixture
The Whites secured a 2-0 away win at the weekend, seeing off Blackburn Rovers. They return to action tomorrow (December 12), when they will face a club who recently parted ways with their head coach.
Tony Mowbray was axed last week despite the Black Cats being within touching distance of the play-offs. They breached the top six at the weekend, defeating West Bromwich Albion 2-1.
Sunderland’s caretaker boss Mike Dodds, formerly Birmingham City’s manager, oversaw the victory and he appears likely to be in the dugout for the visit of Leeds.
Here are all the key details ahead of the fixture.
When is Sunderland v Leeds United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm on Tuesday, December 12.
Is Sunderland v Leeds United on TV?
Yes – the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Sunderland v Leeds United?
Sky Sports customers can stream via the official app. Alternatively, those with a relevant subscription can also watch on NOW TV.