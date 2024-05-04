The final day of the regular season has arrived and while Sunderland have nothing but pride to play for, there is plenty at stake for the Owls. Relegation remains a possibility but just a point would guarantee a spot in the second tier next season.

It has been a long season for Wednesday, who started the campaign in dismal form under Xisco Munoz. The club’s fortunes have been transformed under the stewardship of Danny Rohl but it has been an uphill battle nonetheless.

Few would have predicted Wednesday would still be alive on the final day but the Owls are very much still in the fight. Here are all the key details ahead of their final game of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday need just a point to secure Championship safety. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

When is Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm today (Saturday, March). The action will get underway at the same time as all other Championship fixtures.

Is Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

No - the the match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Sky Sports have picked up Leeds United’s clash with Southampton, as well as Huddersfield Town’s trip to Ipswich Town and Birmingham City’s meeting with Norwich City.

How can I stream Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday?