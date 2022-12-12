Is Sunderland v West Brom on TV tonight? Channel, streaming details and team news

West Brom travel to Sunderland this evening in a Championship contest that could have repercussions for Yorkshire clubs.

The Baggies are in the bottom three, four points head of Huddersfield Town in 24th and just two adrift of Hull City who sit in 20th after earning a 0-0 draw at Watford on Sunday afternoon.

Middlesbrough’s win over Luton Town on Saturday took them level on points with north-east rivals Sunderland and kept them in the chasing pack for the play-off positions with just five points between sixth and 15th.

The fixture at the Stadium of Light this evening is the final match from the Championship’s full return to action following the World Cup break. And with the semi-finals in Qatar not starting until Tuesday, here’s how to get your football fix tonight…

Sunderland take on West Brom at the Stadium of Light this evening (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Sky Sports Football will be showing the action from 7.30pm. The fixture kicks off at 8pm.

Can I stream it?

Streaming is available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go. NOW TV will also stream the action live, with fans able to purchase monthly or day passes to all Sky Sports channels in order to watch the fixture.

Team news

Ross Stewart is set to feature in Sunderland’s squad for the first time in more than three months. Stewart has been sidelined with a thigh injury since scoring twice in the 3-0 win over Rotherham on August 31.

Alex Pritchard and Luke O’Nien will be assessed after missing training on Thursday with minor injuries. Dan Ballard has returned to full training but is unlikely to be risked, while Bailey Wright and Jewison Bennette could feature after returning from World Cup duty.

West Brom will check on the fitness of Grady Diangana. The former West Ham winger picked up a knock in training but is expected to be available for the visitors.

