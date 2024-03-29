Is Watford v Leeds United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Good Friday fixture
Championship football is back following the international break and the season is approaching crunch time. The Whites are on course for an immediate return to the Premier League but need to maintain momentum to get over the line.
They are the favourites to overcome Watford but the second tier is unpredictable and the Hornets will be out to pull off a shock under the Vicarage Road lights.
Here are all the key details ahead of Leeds United’s trip to Watford.
When is Watford v Leeds United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, March 29).
Is Watford v Leeds United on TV?
Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Watford v Leeds United?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or via NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.
