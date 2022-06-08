Isaac Christie-Davies ends nightmare spell at Barnsley by heading to Belgium

The former Liverpool under-21 player, 24, has made just two first-team appearances for the Reds since joining in September 2020 on a three-year deal, with his debut only arriving in the late-season derby against Huddersfield Town in April.

Christie-Davies has previously spent time on loan at another Belgian side Cercle Brugge and Slovak Super Liga side Dunajská Streda, who he linked up with during his time at Oakwell. He links up again with Bernd Storck, who took him on loan to both clubs

The schemer was told by former Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp that he was not in the club's plans last summer, having trained with the under-23s in the 2021-22 close-season.

Former Barnsley and Liverpool midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies. Picture: PA

On his exit, Christie-Davies said: "I would like to say thank you for the support from the fans, all the staff and every teammate for my time at Barnsley. I hope the club will bounce back to where they belong.