'It feels like we're swimming against the tide constantly': Huddersfield Town boss rues another untimely injury blow

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff was left to lament another unwanted addition to his absentee list – with an injury to consistent wing-back Mickel Miller putting a dampener on their 2-0 League Two away success at Leyton Orient.

Miller was stretchered off on the stroke of half-time in East London with a knee injury and joins the likes of Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson, Joe Hodge, Radinio Balker, Lasse Sorensen, Antony Evans and Rhys Healey on the sidelines.

Duff, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, said: "I think the lad has landed on him, so he thinks he’s opened up his medial ligament in his knee.

"It's unbelievable at the minute in terms of injuries. That’s a contact injury, there’s nothing we can do about it. But you literally get a couple back and a couple come out. It feels like we are swimming against the tide constantly, but it was a pleasing night overall.”

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Better news came by virtue of a first away success for improving Town since mid-September as their unbeaten sequence extended to seven matches in the league as they consolidated their top-six spot with a solid win on the road.

Michal Helik scored the opener before substitute Callum Marshall ensured the points late on.

Town missed a penalty just after the hour mark when Josh Koroma fired wide, while home player Jordan Graham was stretchered off late on for the O’s, who finished the game with 10 men after using all their substitutes.

Duff continued: "A win is a win and we have not won an away game since Bolton and we discussed that before the game. The next part of the journey was winning an away game.

"We should have won comfortably. But it’s good, I’d rather critique wins. I have been critiquing too many losses this season and that’s seven unbeaten now in the league. It doesn’t just happen.

"We found a way again.

"But it was too bitty. Without criticising the centre forwards too much again, too many things broke down on the top line.

"Dan Agyei, the centre forward for them, I played with him and he was never known as physically tough, but he was knocking our centre-halves around all over the place and we weren’t doing the same.