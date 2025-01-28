"It is doing my head in to be honest": Huddersfield Town man's League One mission at the fifth time of asking

FEW Huddersfield Town players will be more driven to clinch promotion in late spring than Herbie Kane.

The midfielder has several hard luck stories to rue – four in total – and is keen to finally be smiling at the fifth time of asking.

Kane was part of a Barnsley side who were eliminated in the play-off semi-finals last season, having heartbreakingly been a Wembley finals loser in the previous 2022-23 campaign under then Reds chief Michael Duff.

Back in 2018-19, the Bristolian was on loan at Doncaster Rovers, who agonisingly lost on penalties in the play-off semis in the third-tier, while in 2021-22, he was involved with an Oxford United who just missed out on the top six.

Huddersfield Town's Herbie Kane. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

On the subject of personal motivation to be promoted, Kane, who started his career with Liverpool and has also played in Yorkshire at Hull City, said: “It would be nice to celebrate that. It is doing my head in to be honest! If you are determined to do something and you want to do it, you keep pushing and that’s what I will be doing.

“I just want to get over the line. I think that shows how competitive and hard it is to do, but we have got to focus on the games coming up and not look too far ahead and there’s tough games coming up.”

In terms of his current club, Kane admits he spies similarities with Duff’s Barnsley class of 2022-23, hopefully with a different ending to what transpired that May when they were dramatically beaten by Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Kane, speaking ahead of Town’s crunch home game with League One leaders Birmingham City at the John’s Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday evening, added: “I guess so in a way. We are organised and we play similarly.

“You could say there are similarities between them. We have a good team and good players and we did at Barnsley and now at Huddersfield.

“There’s some massive teams in this league now and also with the big budgets.

“League One is always going to be tough and you have teams like Charlton who are good teams and big clubs (not in) and it’s going to be difficult.

“But if we can stick in there and keep chipping away, then we have got every chance.”