'It will be interesting to see the stats and data to see how it compared to the rest of the season': Matt Hamshaw on a sweet maiden Rotherham United win
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu gave the Millers a first-half lead before Sam Nombe snuffed out any hope of a Northampton comeback with a second as Rotherham won for he first time in five matches.
Savouring a sweet occasion with his home town club, Hamshaw said: "It’s a really positive start. Two goals away from home and a clean sheet and a goal from a set-piece. Everything I’d kind of wanted in a victory.
"It’s hard picking individuals out. I just thought everybody put a massive shift in. It will be interesting to see the stats and data to see how it compared to the rest of the season. There’s a few blowing in here. But that’s what I said, it takes hard work, desire and determination.
"We can’t guarantee results, but can guarantee hard work and I think the fans saw that.”
"We rose the storm a little bit at the start of the second half. Arguably, we could have been two or three up at half-time, which I was really disappointed with. I thought we frustrated them and had plenty of opportunities. I don’t think they had a shot on our goal in the first half.
"here was always going to be a reaction and Kev (Nolan) probably got into them at half-time. To be fair, they came out and were he better team for 15 to 20 minutes and then we scored from a set-piece.
"Then our quality and shackles came off a little bit and that’s what I have been banging on about in the short period I have been in."
