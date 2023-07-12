HUDDERSFIELD TOWN midfielder Etienne Camara is a target for Serie A outfit Udinese, who are making moves to sign the French under-20 internatIonal.

Camara showed flashes of promise during the 2022-23 campaign with Town, but found opportunities hard to come by under Neil Warnock.

Reports in Camara's homeland have stated that Udinese have made a €2million bid, including add-ons, for the 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Belgian side Anderlecht this summer.

Speaking about Camara last month, Warnock said: "He is at a good stage in his career and he has got to make a decision on himself because he knows how I want him to play.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara, who is a target for Serie A outfit Udinese. Picture: PA.

"I think he can do what I want him to do, but he has got to change certain bits of his game to cater for the Championship.

"I had a good long chat with him at the end of last season even though I didn't think I was going to be here.

"I had a conversation with him about how he has got all the ability in the world: he has the stature, the touch but does he want to pick up an average wage for the rest of his life or does he want to be something really good?

"He could be something really good, but it is all between his ears.