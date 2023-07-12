All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Italian Serie A outfit Udinese target Huddersfield Town's French international midfielder Etienne Camara

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN midfielder Etienne Camara is a target for Serie A outfit Udinese, who are making moves to sign the French under-20 internatIonal.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST

Camara showed flashes of promise during the 2022-23 campaign with Town, but found opportunities hard to come by under Neil Warnock.

Reports in Camara's homeland have stated that Udinese have made a €2million bid, including add-ons, for the 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Belgian side Anderlecht this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about Camara last month, Warnock said: "He is at a good stage in his career and he has got to make a decision on himself because he knows how I want him to play.

Most Popular
Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara, who is a target for Serie A outfit Udinese. Picture: PA.Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara, who is a target for Serie A outfit Udinese. Picture: PA.
Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara, who is a target for Serie A outfit Udinese. Picture: PA.

"I think he can do what I want him to do, but he has got to change certain bits of his game to cater for the Championship.

"I had a good long chat with him at the end of last season even though I didn't think I was going to be here.

"I had a conversation with him about how he has got all the ability in the world: he has the stature, the touch but does he want to pick up an average wage for the rest of his life or does he want to be something really good?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He could be something really good, but it is all between his ears.

"It is not going to be me or anybody else that will decide that; it will be between his ears. I have seen that a lot of times over my career."

Related topics:Neil Warnock