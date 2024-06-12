'It's all about decision-making on the pitch' - Hull City boss Tim Walter gives glimpse into heart-attack football

Tim Walter says teaching his players to think for themselves will be an important first part of his job as Hull City coach.

The German has come to East Yorkshire promising a radical style of football, attacking in nature, high in intensity, heavy on possession and with lots of players rotating positions.

It sounds like it will need a lot of physical work in pre-season, but Walter insists working on his players' minds will be just as important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The physical thing is always a part of pre-season because the boys are off now so you have to get them into good shape (when they return) but because it's different you have to train differently," said Walter, who previously coached Bayern Munich II, Stuttgart and Hamburg. "We'll train more in the style we want to play on the pitch.

New look: Hull City's new manager Tim Walter has offered an insight into his style of play.

"It's all about decision-making on the pitch. If you train like that and make a lot of decisions in training sessions you will see it on the pitch. I will try to bring my way to them. You always have to be awake to what can happen."

Walter will also be trying to get to know his players as quickly as possible when they return to Cottingham after their summer breaks. "The human relationship is the most important thing in the way I work," he said. “After that I can bring out more quality out of the player if they trust me.

"That will only happen when we get to know them better. I try to give them my confidence and be honest with them, then I can bring them to their best level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he backtracked slightly at Walter's unveiling, saying he prized success over the style of play, Hull chairman Acun Ilicali sacked Walter's predecessor Liam Rosenior in May because he said he did not find the type of football his Tigers team were playing exciting enough. Rosenior leant heavily on patient build-up play, whereas Walter's style has been referred to as "heart attack football".

Walter explained: It's more working with principles. You do not have a chance if you rely on the coach staying on the touchline (shouting instructions) so you have to work in the training sessions more.