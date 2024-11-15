DURING times when results go a bit awry, group meetings between managerial staff and playing squads can assume a great deal of importance.

Bradford City's form has hardly dropped off a cliff, but Bantams chief Graham Alexander has seen fit to bring his players together to discuss a run which has seen the club go three league games without a win – and he very much encouraged their honest input during it.

And not just among fit players either, with some senior players currently still on the sidelines such as Antoni Sarcevic, Alex Pattison and Aden Baldwin, with Alexander valuing their input too.

Alexander, whose team head to Colchester United on Saturday, said: “We included all the injured players in the meeting we had about where we need to improve.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Everyone was in there and heard the message.

“It’s not just a problem for this Saturday.

“They (injured players) have value to add on that conversation and experience to give to other players.

“They will come back into the group and are close enough to be involved in the next few weeks.

“But I do believe they can help the players right now with a little bit of knowledge and encouragement and common sense about what we’re talking about.

“I talk about how important players are for us to do our job as well. We have to work together.

“It was important to have those lads listening to what we’ve faced.”

City face a 430-mile round trip to north Essex on Saturday and it is exactly the sort of fixture at this point in proceedings – more especially given the club's recent league form – when managers find out that bit more about what they possess in their dressing room, going forward.

Alexander, pictured, whose 10th-placed side have won just once away from home in the league this season since the opening day of the campaign, continued: “I have to set a standard and not come up with excuses about why this is happening right now.

“That’s irrelevant. It’s about how we overcome it with what we have and anything else is just wishful thinking.

“We have to take accountability and that starts with me. But the players understand they are part of that process as well.

“I believe the tough times are the biggest growth period for a group.

“That’s when you understand who you are sat next to in the changing room, who you are playing in front of or behind on the pitch. That’s when at half-time, you understand the players you are going to compete with.

“Post match when it doesn’t go well and how they respond on a Monday or Tuesday in training.... Are they a loser and quit or are they a winner and keep competing?

“That’s where it’s really exposed for everyone.

“We don’t want to go through these times because you want to win every week.

“But you also understand that they do come along and how do we come out of it better?