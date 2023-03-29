'It's how we react now' - Barnsley FC boss not panicking after run is ended by Exeter City

ON a consistent basis throughout this season, Michael Duff has not popped the champagne corks when Barnsley have won handsomely or downed the antidepressants following a disappointing defeat.

His mindset was such after Tuesday's 3-1 League One loss in their rearranged game at Exeter City, with the Grecians becoming the first side to do the double over the Reds so far this term as the visitors' recent momentum surge was checked on their first visit to St James’ Park since November 1980.

Barnsley were well beaten en route to a first defeat in 13 matches since mid-January.

Back in January, the Reds’ original scheduled game in the Devon city was controversially called off just three hours before the scheduled kick-off due to a frozen pitch, with over 300 Barnsley fans due to attend the game, most embarking on a 520-mile round-trip from South Yorkshire.

Michael Duff, manager of Barnsley, will not panic after defeat (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Duff, pictured, whose fourth-placed side welcome Morecambe on Saturday, said: “It was a frustrating two days. We have spent four days down here now for one defeat. Supporters have done the same. Hopefully, there's a bit of grace from supporters.

“We fully appreciate the expense, the time and the frustration as we are going exactly the same. It's how we react now and not throwing the baby out with the bathwater and overreacting. We will examine and find out why we weren't quite where we were and hopefully react properly on Saturday.

“It's just an opportunity missed. We need to realise we are not the finished article and not brilliant. But it is just recognising we have come a long, long way. It is not just going to go your way all the time.

“There's 11 players on the opposition – or 15 or whatever they use – who are desperately trying to stop you. They did the basics better than us.”

Offering a player perspective, captain Mads Andersen added: “It's very disappointing. Every loss is disappointing, we wanted to keep the run going obviously. For many of us, it wasn't there.

“Credit to them, they did to us what we have been doing to other teams in the last 10 or 12 games.