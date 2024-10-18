LEEDS United manager Daniel Farke and his Sheffield United counterpart Chris Wilder have had their ‘moments’ together, for sure.

Like in September 2017 when the latter, in his first spell in charge of the Blades, was angered by what he viewed as deliberate time-wasting tactics employed by Farke’s Norwich City side in a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

Wilder also accused Farke of being disrespectful after reporting late for a pre-match meeting involving himself and the match officials in that aforesaid game.

After the Blades won the return fixture in Norfolk, Wilder sarcastically pointed to his watch amid the visitors’ post-match celebrations.

Earlier this season, there was also a bit of tension in the air following comments made by Wilder regarding Leeds’s pursuit of Gus Hamer and the signing of Jayden Bogle.

Despite all the history, the relationship between the pair remains a good one.

They count themselves as friends away from the pitch and there is plenty of mutual respect. But amid tonight’s derby cauldron, the gloves will be metaphorically off for ninety-odd minutes as they fight for their respective teams.

They will be the best of enemies and there will be no niceties in the technical area when the match gets underway.

Farke said: “It has to be (like that). Games against his side are always competitive.

"What you have on the sidelines, it’s not about winning the Nobel Peace Prize…. It’s about winning the points and Chris tries the best for his team and I try to be the best for our team.

"But I have tons of respect. It is always good to see him and I am also looking forward to having some quiet minutes after the game because it’s always good to chat to him.

"I think he’s an outstanding manager, especially for Sheffield United with what he did a few years ago to bring them to the Premier League and have a really good first year in the Premier League.

"Obviously last year, it was impossible to avoid relegation, but what he is doing right now - to rebuild and make them competitive again - says a lot about his experience. It’s a big challenge. To beat a team with Chris in charge is always unbelievably difficult.

"We have a really good relationship apart from this and enjoy it when we face each other. Once we take a new job, there’s a few messages and we have a really good relationship."

Tonight’s fascinating contest pits together two of the division’s form sides and, depending on the result, either of the derby combatants could top the table by the final whistle of this marquee fixture.

In many respects, it is a contender for game of the season at second-tier level thus far, but its timing straight after an international break remains a big frustration for Farke, who is assessing the fitness of a number of players who have just arrived back following exertions for their countries.

The Leeds chief acknowledged: “I'm struggling to understand the fixture list, playing on Friday night after the international break.