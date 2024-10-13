'It's two points dropped': Steve Evans laments Rotherham United's high-scoring draw at Peterborough United

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans believes his side should have received a game-defining penalty as they squandered a two-goal lead in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Peterborough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mallik Wilks saw an early effort clip the bar in what was an early sign of what was to come in an entertaining encounter. Teenager James Dornelly opened the scoring with his first Posh goal as he tapped home in the 17th minute.

Sam Nombe netted for the third game running as he bundled home an equaliser within the blink of an eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were ahead in the 23rd minute when Wilks completed a dazzling run by firing into the bottom corner.

All action: Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson tries to clear the ball under pressure from a Peterborough striker. (Picture: David Lowndes / courtesy Peterborough Telegraph)

Captain Jonson Clarke-Harris haunted his former club with a stylish finish to make it 3-1 in first-half stoppage-time, but had to go off injured celebrating the goal.

Peterborough had a quick burst themselves to draw level shortly after the restart; Joe Rafferty diverting Jack Sparkes’ corner into his own net with his head before Emmanuel Fernandez levelled five minutes later as he thundered home a header.

The Millers had the better chances to win it, even a penalty claim, leaving Evans to lament: “Is Nombe’s a penalty? It looks a penalty to me at 3-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He chops a boy and he takes his standing leg, but I’m not allowed to appeal and raise my hands for it.

“We go home the more disappointed of the teams.

“We did enough to win the game. It’s two points dropped, of course it is when you’re 3-1 up.

“If it’s based on clear-cut chances we should win the game at the end. We are starting to show a bit more and I think we’ll be up there towards the top of the table when the time matters.”

Peterborough: Steer, Dornelly (Ajiboye 79), Fernandez, Wallin, Sparkes, O'Brien-Brady, De Havilland, Poku, Randall, Mothersille (Ihionvien 89), Jade-Jones. Unused substitutes: Bilokapic, Odoh, Nevett, Young, Kamara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United: Dawson, Rafferty, Humphreys, McCart, James, Odofin, Tiehi (Esapa Osong 90), Powell, Wilks (Bramall 64), Clarke-Harris (Hugill 46), Nombe (Holmes 76). Unused substitutes: Phillips, MacDonald, McWilliams.