The rock-bottom Millers, who have lost their last eight league fixtures on the spin and are 13 matches without a victory in all competitions and are nailed on for League One football next season with 10 games to go, have been beset by availability issues throughout a hugely difficult campaign.

Alongside a congested treatment room, Richardson has had to manage the minutes of a number of players coming back from injury.

Problems with the training ground due to excessive rainfall have also affected training during a wet winter.

Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson.

Richardson, whose side visit Norwich City on Saturday - the Millers are without an away win at this level since November 2022 - said: “Every manager should be judged after three, four transfer windows and a certain period in the club.

"I have got probably as many frustrations as fans, just as much as them because I have not been able to ‘be myself’ yet and play in the way I want to play.

"There’s a certain imbalance in the squad and there’s the availability. Very rarely have we filled the bench and we’ve had 64 per cent availability within the squad for a large period at this level, which is too much.

"That’s why we have to be 100 per cent - the manager, the staff, the players - to compete at this level as once we drop below it, we have not got the ability to compete at those levels Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Wednesday because it’s a challenge.

"It’s not for the want of trying. We are fixing and mending every time we take the pitch.”