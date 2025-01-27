Ivor Pandur on how 'direct' Ruben Selles stopped him 'crying' about Hull City dropping
Signed in January, chairman/owner Acun Ilicali unhelpfully brought his frustration at the Croatian's lack of game-time last season into the open when citing it as an issue between himself and then-coach Liam Rosenior.
But Pandur had played every minute of this season's Championship until loanee Carl Rushworth, finally fit, kept his place after being handed a debut in the FA Cup against Doncaster Rovers.
Brighton and Hove Albion have called the Halifax-born goalkeeper back, though, and coach Selles responded by saying he will not sign another. Pandur's performance in Friday's win at Bramall Lane justified that.
"It was a really tough moment," reflected Pandur. "It was a decision of our gaffer to see because he hadn't had a chance to see Carl playing this season.
"At that moment you need to accept it and pick yourself up. You cannot really cry about it."
But Pandur was pleased with how Selles handled it.
"It was confusing until we had a moment to speak with each other because I had a feeling that I was doing at least a good job," he admitted.
"He (Selles) said it wasn't about performances, it was just about seeing what he (Rushworth) could bring to the team, then he would compare and make a decision for the rest (of the season).
"From the first moment he came I was really happy because he's great at man-management – obviously a great coach with his idea of how we play – but his man-management is really good and everybody knows where he stands with him.
"He's quite direct so you know how things work.
"He's never there to insult somebody for no reason. He always says what he thinks and we have full trust in him as a team."
