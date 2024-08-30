Jackpot: Barnsley FC land dream Carabao Cup tie at Manchester United - but will it boost deadline-day transfer hopes

BITTERSWEET is the perfect word to describe the time span between late Wednesday evening and early morning on Thursday for everyone connected with Barnsley.

After hitting the jackpot by virtue of a lucrative glamour Carabao Cup third-round trip to Manchester United next month, the Reds were also seemingly right on the money in their striker search at long last.

A season-long loan move for Swedish striker Victor Edvardsen had been lined up with Dutch outfit Go-Ahead Eagles, with the 28-year-old undergoing a medical in South Yorkshire on Wednesday.

All was set fair until a change of heart overnight saw Edvardsen, capped once by his country, renegade and reject the switch for family reasons.

It took the shine away from the previous night’s marquee cup draw. Although one school of thought might suggest that the prospect of securing some badly-needed key pre-deadline recruitment in the frenetic dash before 11pm on Friday had at least been strengthened by the fact that Barnsley’s coffers will be ringing to the tune of a healthy six-figure windfall shortly.

It would potentially boost the club’s hand, in theory.

Head coach Darrell Clarke says it is not as simple as that.

He said: “I don’t think that (cup draw) is going to change too much, with the business we are trying to do in all honesty.

"You can’t necessarily ‘bank’ money that you think you might be getting. We run a football club properly.

"It’s a welcome tie and hopefully, financially the club will do well from it, but I cannot see it changing much to what we do with our business.”

While Edvardsen’s U-turn represented a source of understandable disappointment, the untimely nature of it compounded the sense of frustration.

A picture of Edvardsen at the club’s training ground on Wednesday, which did the rounds on social media, added to the angst, certainly among many supporters.

To his credit, Clarke struck a philosophical tone on Thursday morning, while still retaining genuine hope that a testing end to the window will possess a different look by the close of play on Friday.

Barnsley are still pushing for several targets as the window reaches its climax.

Their interest in Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn has been widely reported, with the likes of Stoke’s Niall Ennis and West Brom’s Mo Faal being other documented names who have been on their radar.

At the critical juncture in the summer window, Clarke is remaining understandingly tight-lipped regarding specific striking targets, but is also keeping his cool, just as importantly.

He continued: “It (Edvardsen situations) happens in football and that’s why I have been pretty consistent for saying until an actual piece of paper is signed and approved by the FA and the league, I don’t get too excited to be honest with you.

"Unfortunately now in the social media world, a lot gets leaked and (put) out there and we have to explain. But it was nothing from our end, but personal circumstances and we move on.

"You’d always like to say a lot more (about transfers). But you are speaking about other players; good players at other football clubs.

"There’s only so much you can say and talk about on deals. That is why I have tried to stay consistent with my message that we will assess the window once it is shut.”

One piece of transfer business did go through on Thursday with defender Kacper Lopata joining Scottish Premier League side Ross County on a season-long loan.

Meanwhile, Sam Cosgrove and Matthew Craig are being assessed ahead of Saturday’s league trip to Crawley.

While a trip to the Red Devils who reside at the Broadfield Stadium lacks the cachet of next month’s appointment at the Theatre of Dreams against a club with the very same nickname, league business takes pre-eminence according to Clarke.

The money-spinning tie at Old Trafford represents Barnsley’s first visit to the feted stadium in over a quarter of a century since February 1998.

The only other tie involving a Yorkshire side sees Sheffield Wednesday handed a seaside excursion to Blackpool.

Clarke added: "I’m really pleased. It’s the biggest club in the world and hopefully we will go there and take lots of numbers.

"The cups are bonuses. But the bread and butter is the league, make no bones about it.

"But drawing Manchester United away, we don’t want to embarrass ourselves and want to put on a good performance.

"When we go there, we will be fully focused, but I certainly won’t be using it as a motivation because players shouldn’t need motivation for Barnsley - whoever we play.